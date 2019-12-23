pc-061317-ne-police (copy) (copy) web recurring (copy) (copy) (copy)

Authorities have identified the woman killed in a shooting early Sunday on Meeting Street Road.

Shaquanna Matthews, 38, of North Charleston, died at Medical University Hospital at 2:08 a.m. from a gunshot wound, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.

North Charleston officers responded to a 911 call around 1:40 a.m. to find Matthews with a faint pulse at the scene of the shooting, police said. Another man had been shot in the shoulder.

The male victim told police he saw two men shooting. One man, Michael Christopher Whitlock Jr., 30, of Goose Creek was arrested Sunday morning. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police were still looking for a second suspect, a spokeswoman said.

North Charleston police ask that anyone with information call detectives at 843-554-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

