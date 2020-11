Authorities have identified a body discovered Saturday in the middle of a North Charleston road.

Deidra Morris, 32, of North Charleston was found dead around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. She was laying in the median of Southrail Road.

Her cause and manner of death have not been determined, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said. An autopsy will be conducted on Monday.

North Charleston police are investigating the incident. No further information was available Sunday.