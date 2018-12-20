A 29-year-old woman was found dead inside a North Charleston home early Thursday, prompting a police investigation.
The victim has been identified as Odessa Fleming, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired shortly before 1 a.m. at 4938 Gaynor Ave., near East Montague Avenue in the Liberty Hill neighborhood, according to the North Charleston Police Department.
Fleming was found inside the home when officers arrived, police stated. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators determined that she was checking on her three children after hearing the sound of gunfire, "when she was struck by a bullet that penetrated the residence."
Further information about the investigation was not available on Thursday.
The shooting was the 20th homicide reported this year in North Charleston, according a Post and Courier database. Fifty-five people have been slain in the tri-county area so far this year.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 843-740-2656, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.