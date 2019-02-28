Authorities have identified a woman who was fatally shot in the parking lot of Citadel Mall on Tuesday.
Deja Dantley, a 23-year-old Charleston resident, died as a result of a gunshot wound, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.
Officers were called at 5:37 p.m. after a report of shots heard in the area of the mall’s parking lot. Witnesses told officers they heard a man and woman arguing around 5:30 p.m. and that shots followed shortly after, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman.
The man drove away from the scene and remains at large, Francis said.
Dantley wrecked her vehicle in the parking lot and was discovered dead inside, he said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police Department central detective.