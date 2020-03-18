Authorities identify victims of apparent Charleston murder-suicide

Authorities have identified the couple that police suspect died in a murder-suicide.

John Coleman, 64, and Pamela Coleman, 58, of Charleston were found at a residence on McGregor Street by Charleston County deputies on Tuesday morning. They died of gunshot wounds, the Charleston County coroner said.

Deputies found a shotgun near the bodies. No one else was in the residence, Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said.

Anyone with information can call 843-202-1700, deputies said.

