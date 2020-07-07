You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Authorities identify victims in Berkeley County triple homicide

  • Updated
BCSO webref (copy)

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. File

 File

Authorities have identified three victims killed in a shooting in unincorporated Berkeley County near Goose Creek last week. 

Acacio Carra, 45; Jose Torrez-Padilla, 39; and Salvador Dominguez, 32, were found shot Friday inside a residence at a trailer park off Red Bank Road, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office. All three victims were residents of Goose Creek. 

Deputies were called around 11:30 p.m. to a report of a disturbance at the residence on Oakside Drive and found the victims shot, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, authorities announced that two suspects — a man and a 16-year-old — were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. 

Jabaari Kayon Ferguson, 24, was jailed shortly after midnight Saturday. He faces three counts of murder, jail records show.

The teenaged suspect is not being identified publicly because he is a minor. 

Further information on the case wasn't available.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News