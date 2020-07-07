Authorities identify victims in Berkeley County triple homicide

Authorities have identified three victims killed in a shooting in unincorporated Berkeley County near Goose Creek last week.

Acacio Carra, 45; Jose Torrez-Padilla, 39; and Salvador Dominguez, 32, were found shot Friday inside a residence at a trailer park off Red Bank Road, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office. All three victims were residents of Goose Creek.

Deputies were called around 11:30 p.m. to a report of a disturbance at the residence on Oakside Drive and found the victims shot, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, authorities announced that two suspects — a man and a 16-year-old — were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Jabaari Kayon Ferguson, 24, was jailed shortly after midnight Saturday. He faces three counts of murder, jail records show.

The teenaged suspect is not being identified publicly because he is a minor.

Further information on the case wasn't available.

The investigation is ongoing.