Authorities have identified the man who died after a shooting in West Ashley.

Ryan Murphy, 36, of Charleston was shot around 3:16 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Savage Road.

He was taken to the Medical University Hospital, where he died around 3:49 p.m. of his wounds, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

Deputies have not released further details about the shooting. No arrests have been made.