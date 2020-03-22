You are the owner of this article.
Authorities identify victim of plane crash on Johns Island

  Updated
Authorities have identified the victim of a plane crash that occurred on Johns Island on Saturday night.

Andrew Meyer, 64, of Tampa, Fla. was the only person onboard, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

The airplane crashed around 7 p.m. Saturday. Meyer died from injuries he sustained from the impact of the crash.

The plane was a Cessna 310 traveling from Rocky Mount, N.C., to Florida. It was trying to land at Charleston Executive Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

As Meyer tried to land, the plane crashed into the woods about a mile north of the airport, the FAA said.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

