Authorities identify victim of North Charleston stabbing

Authorities have identified the woman who died after being stabbed on Saturday.
Olivia Goff, 35, died at the Medical University Hospital around 2:53 p.m., the Charleston County Coroner's Office said Monday evening.
According to an incident report, North Charleston officers received a call about a stabbing on Bennett Yard Road around 2 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found Goff, who was still breathing but could not speak.
Two people were maintaining pressure on her wound, the report said. Multiple witnesses directed police toward the suspect, reportedly Goff's former boyfriend.
Kenneth Dawson, 57, was arrested and charged with murder, police said.
No further information was immediately available.