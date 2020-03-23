Authorities identify victim of Goose Creek homicide

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Goose Creek.

Heath Watkins, 45, of Ladson, was driving a car Friday afternoon when a fight started between him and a passenger, according to Berkeley County deputies. When the car pulled over, off Foster Creek Road, the fight became physical, deputies said.

The other person in the car took out a gun and shot Watkins, according to deputies. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead of his injuries.

Stephen Michael Rivers has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. He was booked into the jail Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.