Authorities identify victim of fatal hit-and-run in Charleston

  • Updated
Authorities have identified a victim of Sunday's fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 26.

Berry Lance Davis, 37, was from Lumberton, North Carolina. He was on a motorcycle with another person, traveling westbound on I-26 near mile marker 216, when a vehicle struck them around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver ran, leaving his vehicle behind. Investigators with the S.C. Highway Patrol have not announced an identification or arrest of that suspect.

Davis was pronounced dead at the Medical University Hospital on Monday at 12:01 p.m. from blunt force injuries, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said late Monday.

No information has been released on the condition of the second individual who was on the motorcycle with Davis, who was also sent to the hospital.

The S.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate. No further information was immediately available on Wednesday morning.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

