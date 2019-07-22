Authorities have identified two teenagers fatally shot Friday night in Hanahan.
Keyon Q. White, 19, and Timothy Z. Wright, 18, died from gunshot wounds suffered near Corner Avenue and Purvis Street, according to Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver.
A third individual, a 19-year-old male whose identity has not been released, is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Officers were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Friday.
North Charleston police officers arrived first and gave chest compressions to one victim who had been shot several times, according to the incident report. When Hanahan police officers arrived on scene, the North Charleston officers continued chest compressions until Charleston County EMS arrived.
Wright was pronounced dead at the scene, and White was pronounced dead at the hospital, Oliver said.
The condition of the unidentified male was unavailable.
Hanahan Police Department Deputy Chief Michael Fowler said he is not aware that any suspects have been identified.
Fowler said it is his understanding that the shooting was contained between the three people involved. He would not say if weapons were found at the scene.
"The general public does not need to be concerned with this incident," Fowler said.
He said the three live in Goose Creek, North Charleston and Summerville but could not identify the locations by individual.
Fowler would not release the supplemental reports, and said he is unsure when they might be made available. He said he is unable to provide any further information at this time.
The teens killed were the city’s first homicides this year, and the 35th and 36th in the tri-county, according to a Post and Courier database.
The Hanahan Police Department is investigating the incident with assistance from the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.