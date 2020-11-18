Authorities identify Summerville homicide victim, autopsy pending

Authorities identified the victim of a homicide in Summerville who died at home over the weekend.
The Dorchester County Coroner's Office said 56-year-old Kimberly D. Polk was found dead at her Clover Avenue residence by a family member on Sunday.
The homicide occurred Saturday, the Coroner's Office said.
Polk's remains were scheduled to undergo an autopsy at Medical University Hospital on Wednesday. The autopsy's results were not released Wednesday evening.
Summerville police are investigating.
A police spokesman said Wednesday he could not provide an incident report. Further information was not available.