You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Authorities identify Summerville homicide victim, autopsy pending

  • Updated
Summerville police car.jpg
Buy Now

Summerville police cruiser Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

Authorities identified the victim of a homicide in Summerville who died at home over the weekend. 

The Dorchester County Coroner's Office said 56-year-old Kimberly D. Polk was found dead at her Clover Avenue residence by a family member on Sunday. 

The homicide occurred Saturday, the Coroner's Office said. 

Polk's remains were scheduled to undergo an autopsy at Medical University Hospital on Wednesday. The autopsy's results were not released Wednesday evening. 

Summerville police are investigating.

A police spokesman said Wednesday he could not provide an incident report. Further information was not available. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News