Authorities identify North Charleston woman killed in domestic shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON — A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an apparent domestic violence shooting Friday afternoon.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the victim late Friday night as 32-year-old Jalisa Catlin, of North Charleston.

She died around 12:04 p.m. at 5777 Dorchester Road of a gunshot wound, the Coroner's Office said.

Officers responded shortly after noon and found the victim, later identified as Catlin, police said. She died of her injuries shortly after.

North Charleston police said the shooting was "domestic-related" and that they were interviewing a suspect Friday afternoon.

"At this point in time, we need to be praying for all parties involved in this tragic incident," Chief Reggie Burgess said. "It is my understanding that there were juveniles present during the shooting and I cannot imagine what is going through their mind."

Police did not name the suspect on Friday.

South Carolina is one of the deadliest states for domestic violence that turns lethal, with 1.68 of every 100,000 Palmetto State women killed by men in 2018, according to the Violence Policy Center's latest report.

That report, which analyzed 2018 deaths, showed that 98 percent of victims knew their killers, and over half of them had relationships. Guns are the most common weapon to kill South Carolinian women in domestic abuse situations, the policy center found.