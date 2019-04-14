north charleston police (copy)
The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed in North Charleston on Friday evening.

Michael Allen Green, who North Charleston police said was shot multiple times, was found in the area of Sumner Avenue near Attaway Street in the Charleston Farms neighborhood. Police originally responded for a report of shots fired just before 7 p.m. Friday and found Green's body. He died at the scene, authorities said.

No arrests have been announced by police, and no additional information concerning the circumstances surrounding the incident were known Sunday.

The shooting was North Charleston’s fourth homicide of 2019 and the 17th in the tri-county, a Post and Courier database showed.

