Authorities identify North Charleston teen who died after falling from boat

  • Updated
The Coast Guard searched Friday, June 26, 2020, for an 18-year-old who fell off a boat Thursday night and hasn't been seen since. The teen fell from his boat near the Arthur Ravenel Bridge Jr. in the Charleston Harbor shortly before 10:30 p.m., investigators said. Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles/ bnettles@podtandcourier.com

Authorities have identified the 18-year-old who died after being reported missing from a boat on Thursday.

Elijah Dominic Weatherspoon of North Charleston entered the water off a boat near the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge on Thursday about 11 p.m., according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, which is investigating the case.

Police said Friday that Weatherspoon had jumped from the boat and wasn't wearing a life vest.

Another person in the boat tried to save him, officials said, but was unsuccessful. Weatherspoon's body was later recovered on Sunday near Sullivan's Island.

His cause of death is pending an autopsy, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.

No further details were immediately available Monday evening.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area.

