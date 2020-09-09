You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Authorities identify NC man as victim of fatal hit-and-run in Charleston

  • Updated
highway patrol (copy) webref webrecurring web recurring

Authorities have identified a North Carolina man as a victim of a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday on Interstate 26.

Berry Lance Davis, 37, was from Lumberton, N.C., and was on a motorcycle with another person traveling westbound on I-26 near mile marker 216 when a vehicle struck them about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver left on foot, leaving his vehicle behind. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Wednesday the driver has not yet been identified.

Davis was pronounced dead at the Medical University Hospital just after midnight on Monday. His cause of death was blunt force injuries, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said late Monday.

The second individual on the motorcycle was sent to the hospital in serious condition.

The S.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate. No further information was available on Wednesday morning.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News