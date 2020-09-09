Authorities identify NC man as victim of fatal hit-and-run in Charleston

Authorities have identified a North Carolina man as a victim of a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday on Interstate 26.

Berry Lance Davis, 37, was from Lumberton, N.C., and was on a motorcycle with another person traveling westbound on I-26 near mile marker 216 when a vehicle struck them about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver left on foot, leaving his vehicle behind. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Wednesday the driver has not yet been identified.

Davis was pronounced dead at the Medical University Hospital just after midnight on Monday. His cause of death was blunt force injuries, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said late Monday.

The second individual on the motorcycle was sent to the hospital in serious condition.

The S.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate. No further information was available on Wednesday morning.