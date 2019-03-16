Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death outside a manufacturing facility in North Charleston earlier this month.
Damien Stokes, a 25-year-old North Charleston resident, was fatally shot in the parking lot of Cummins Turbo Technologies on Thursday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.
Officers were called shortly after 7 p.m. to a report of a male suffering gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Cummins Turbo Technologies plant, 9051 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, said Spencer Pryor, a North Charleston police spokesman.
Stokes was pronounced dead after officers arrived.
Witnesses described the incident as a drive-by shooting, Pryor said. Suspects pulled up in a vehicle and opened fire before fleeing.
Further information about the investigation was not available Saturday.
Stokes' death was the third homicide in North Charleston Police Department jurisdiction in 2019 and the 14th in the tri-county, according to a Post and Courier database.