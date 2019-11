Authorities have identified the man shot last week in a Ladson home.

Lewis Hairston, 24, of Ladson died around 12:16 p.m. Friday of a gunshot wound, the Charleston County Coroner's office said.

Charleston County deputies responded to a report of a deceased male at a home on Tremont Avenue shortly after noon on Friday and found Hairston there, spokesman Roger Antonio said.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

No further details were immediately available.