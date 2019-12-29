Authorities have identified the man killed Friday at a St. Stephen gas station.

Joshua Swinton, 28, of St. Stephen died at the scene after a shooting occurred around 2:06 p.m., according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office.

Berkeley County deputies were called to a BP gas station on U.S. Highway 72 around 2 p.m., Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said last week. They took a person of interest into custody at the time.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office and the St. Stephen Police Department are investigating.

No further details were immediately available.