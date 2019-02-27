The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed Tuesday in a shootout with deputies as a 51-year-old man who stayed in the Huger area.
Joseph Hart was struck and killed by a deputy's gunfire during a roughly 30-minute standoff in a remote neighborhood in Huger, authorities said during a news conference Wednesday.
Hart died at the scene.
No law enforcement officers were injured in the shootout. Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said four deputies fired their weapons during the encounter. They have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.
The incident unfolded around 3:20 p.m. when a deputy responded to Waterfowl Lane regarding a speeding complaint. A resident reported that he had approached Hart to ask him to slow down when driving on the gravel road, and the resident said Hart brandished a weapon.
The deputy spotted Hart's vehicle and followed him into the driveway of a home where Hart had been staying with a friend. Lewis said Hart took cover and opened fire.
The deputy, standing behind his Ford Explorer, was "pinned down" behind the SUV as he and Hart exchanged fire. Deputies arrived 17 minutes after he radioed for help.
"The deputy had nowhere else to go," Lewis said Wednesday. "He was trying to have a dialogue with this suspect, in my estimation, was trying to buy time until backup could arrive.”
Hart, meanwhile, continued shooting as found concealment behind a shed, Lewis said.
Authorities eventually used a mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicle to get close enough to try to negotiate with him.
Lewis said a deputy fatally struck Hart after Hart fired at them from "very close range."
"It is a miracle that no one was killed on our side," Lewis said.
The Sheriff's Office is making counselors available to the deputies involved.
This story will be updated.