A man who died of injuries suffered in a shooting in North Charleston Monday night has been identified. 

Saquan Knight, 19, died as a result of a gunshot wound, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. 

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Monday to the area of Baker Avenue and Adair Street in the city's Accabee neighborhood for a report of shots fired, said Spencer Pryor, a North Charleston Police Department spokesman.

Investigators believe Knight was involved in an argument that included three to four individuals before shooting started, Pryor said.

Knight was transported to Medical University Hospital and died shortly after, he said.

No arrests have been announced.

The fatal shooting marks the 11th recorded homicide investigated by North Charleston police in 2019, according to a Post and Courier database. It is the 26th in the tri-county area. 

Gregory Yee contributed to this report.

