Authorities identify man killed in Mount Pleasant home

MOUNT PLEASANT — Authorities are investigating the shooting death of Demetrius Woodard, 46, who was found dead from a gunshot wound earlier this month, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Woodard was from Mount Pleasant, according to the report. Mount Pleasant police are handling the investigation.

Three police officers arrived at a home at 1733 Labor Camp Road about 4:40 p.m. May 6 and heard cries for help, according to an incident report.

“I heard an individual yelling from the driveway of the residence that the victim was inside,” an officer wrote.

Attempts to reach Woodard’s family to comment for this article were unsuccessful. 

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward in the case, Inspector Donald Calabrese, a department spokesman, wrote.

