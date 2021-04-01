Authorities identify man killed in Dorchester County shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY — Authorities have identified a man killed in a late March shooting at an apartment complex near Summerville.

Monty S. McCray, 24, of North Charleston, was shot around 11:30 a.m. March 30 at the Azalea Apartments, 527 Orangeburg Road, and declared dead at the scene, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting, which left another person injured.

Further information was not immediately available.