A man was found dead Thursday morning after a house fire in downtown Charleston, prompting a police investigation into the matter.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 82-year-old Robert White.
White was listed as the home's owner in Charleston County property records.
Firefighters responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a fire at 5 Addison St., officials stated.
"Emergency crews arrived in less than four minutes from the time of dispatch and reported smoke and fire venting from the one story, single-family dwelling," according to a statement by the Charleston Fire Department.
The fire was described as "well-advanced" and was spreading to a neighboring home, according to the statement. While searching, crews found an unconscious man, later identified as White, and removed him from the home.
Emergency medical services personnel were at the scene and "quickly assessed the patient," but he did not survive, according to the statement.
The blaze's cause was not immediately known.
"The home was equipped with at least one smoke alarm but it could not be determined if the alarm activated during the fire," according to the statement.
Further information was not available Thursday night.
The Charleston Police Department is investigating.
Andrew Whitaker contributed to this report.