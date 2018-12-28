A man who died after being shot outside a duplex in West Ashley this week has been identified.
Aubrey Zanders, a 39-year-old Goose Creek resident, died at Medical University Hospital on Thursday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.
Charleston County sheriff's deputies responded at 1:18 p.m. to a report of a shooting at 1219 Ashley Hall Road and found a man, later identified as Zanders, suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body, according to an incident report.
Investigators recovered several shell casings and other items from the scene, the report stated.
A witness told investigators she heard four gunshots and that the victim told her he was taking out the trash when two black males he did not know confronted him, the report stated.
The shooting was the 10th reported homicide in Charleston County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction in 2018 and the 57th in the tri-county area, according to a Post and Courier database.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.