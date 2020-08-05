Authorities identify man fatally shot by Charleston County deputy during domestic call

A Charleston County deputy shot and killed a man Tuesday night on James Island.

Deputy Katherine Brehm responded about 7:40 p.m. to a domestic disturbance call at 407 Woodland Shores Road after a woman called 911 and told dispatchers a man was threatening her with a knife, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the man as 67-year-old Christopher Lawings, of Charleston. He was declared dead at 8:13 p.m. at the Woodland Shores Road home of an apparent gunshot wound, the Coroner's Office said.

After arriving at the home, Brehm got the woman to safety before trying to defuse the situation with the suspect, Sheriff Al Cannon told The Post and Courier.

"At some point during the confrontation, the male subject brandished a firearm and pointed it at the deputy," Antonio said. "Deputy Brehm then shot the male subject. The subject died on scene."

The State Law Enforcement Division was called in to investigate the shooting, per agency protocol, the captain said.

SLED agents later found a handgun under Lawings' leg, Cannon said. They also found a holster and a magazine.

Brehm has been employed with the Sheriff's Office since March 2017, Antonio said. She was placed on administrative leave with pay pending an internal, investigation.

Cannon commended the deputy's actions.

"She did a great job all the way around in terms of her approach and the fact she went into the call by herself," he said. "The deputy got on the scene and was so concerned about the nature of the call, she parked somewhat down the street."

In recent years, domestic disturbance calls have emerged as some of the riskiest situations for law enforcement.

The Post and Courier investigation "Shots Fired" in 2015 found domestic violence in South Carolina led to 25 of 99 civilian deaths in armed confrontations with police since 2009. Two officers were also killed in that time period.

In March 2018, a Berkeley County deputy and a gunman were wounded in a shootout near St. Stephen after authorities said the suspect threatened to harm his wife.

A Charleston County deputy fatally shot a gunman who opened fire on police responding to a domestic call in September 2018 on Johns Island.

Prior to Tuesday night's shooting, deputies had been called six times this year to the Woodland Shores Road home for domestic disturbances, according to Sheriff's Office records.

Before this year, the home had 12 prior Sheriff's Office calls dating to 2002 for incidents ranging from gunshots heard to a disturbance, records show.

"There have been a number around the county where domestic calls led to (officers) being ambushed," Cannon said. "(Brehm) got there and immediately sought to make sure the lady was safe and not harmed."

After the shooting, the deputy immediately gave Lawings first aid, the sheriff said. Deputies were recently provided updated first aid kits containing critical items like tourniquets and wound sealing equipment.

Cannon said the suspect was a veteran who was known to be difficult to deal with, but further information on Lawings' background was not available late Wednesday.

The shooting was the 26th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year, and the third involving the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in the state and one involving the Sheriff's Office.