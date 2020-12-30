You are the owner of this article.
Authorities identify Florence man found dead in Summerville

Summerville Police Department

Authorities have identified a 25-year-old man who was found dead in Summerville.

Steve Griner, of Florence, was the victim of a homicide, the Dorchester County Coroner's Office said Wednesday. 

His body was discovered on Christmas Day in a wooded area behind Magwood Drive. The coroner pronounced him dead at 4:40 p.m. that day.

An autopsy was conducted on Sunday. His cause of death is pending the autopsy report, the coroner said.

The Summerville Police Department is investigating Griner's death. 

No further information was available.

