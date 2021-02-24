Authorities identify elderly woman killed in crash with Berkeley County sheriff's deputy

BONNEAU — Authorities have identified a civilian driver who was killed in a crash with a Berkeley County sheriff's deputy.
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office identified Julia Georgiadis, 73, of Moncks Corner, as the victim on Feb. 24, one day after the wreck.
State troopers were called out to investigate the crash, which happened after 10 a.m. Feb. 23 near U.S. Highway 52 and Shelly Street, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The Berkeley County deputy, who is a member of the agency's K-9 unit, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on the highway and was on his way to assist St. Stephens police with a call, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, a spokesman for the Highway Patrol.
The deputy's emergency equipment was activated, Tidwell said.
A 1984 Toyota pick-up truck with two occupants was trying to turn left from Shelly Street onto U.S. 52 at the time of the crash, he said.
The pick-up's driver, later identified as Georgiadis, died, Tidwell said.
The passenger, an adult male, remains hospitalized at Trident Medical Center, said Highway Patrol Cpl. Matt Southern.
The deputy did not suffer life-threatening injuries, authorities said. His dog was taken to a veterinary hospital with minor injuries.
All people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, Tidwell said.