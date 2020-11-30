Authorities identify Charleston man who died after shooting on I-26

A Charleston man was identified on Monday as the person was fatally shot on Interstate 26 last week, according to police.

On Wednesday, Charleston police received reports about 1:30 p.m. that someone in a car was shooting at another car as they traveled east on the interstate near the Mount Pleasant Street exit.

Two victims with gunshot wounds were later found in a car at Meeting and Columbus streets in downtown Charleston. The victims were taken to Medical University Hospital, where Marcelis Haynes, 27, of Charleston, died of his injuries.

Police are still working to identify the other vehicle involved, and its occupants.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the on-duty Charleston Police Department central detective via the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center at 843-743-7200, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.