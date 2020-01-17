Toura Lane.jpg
Buy Now

Officers were called a Toura Lane home, where they found a victim, later identified as Seth Coleman, already dead, according to a Charleston Police Department incident report. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

Authorities have identified a 34-year-old man killed in his West Ashley home Thursday night. 

Seth Coleman died of a gunshot wound, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said. 

Officers were called at 8:15 p.m. to the home on Toura Lane near Muirfield Parkway, where they found the victim, later identified a Coleman, already dead, according to a Charleston Police Department incident report.  

No arrest has been made. 

Coleman's death was the first homicide in Charleston this year and the second in the tri-county, according to records compiled by The Post and Courier. 

Anyone with information can call a Charleston detective at 843-743-7200.

Gregory Yee contributed to this report. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags