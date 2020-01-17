Authorities have identified a 34-year-old man killed in his West Ashley home Thursday night.
Seth Coleman died of a gunshot wound, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.
Officers were called at 8:15 p.m. to the home on Toura Lane near Muirfield Parkway, where they found the victim, later identified a Coleman, already dead, according to a Charleston Police Department incident report.
No arrest has been made.
Coleman's death was the first homicide in Charleston this year and the second in the tri-county, according to records compiled by The Post and Courier.
Anyone with information can call a Charleston detective at 843-743-7200.
Gregory Yee contributed to this report.