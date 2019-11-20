Charleston police (copy) (copy)

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting at a West Ashley motel that left a Charleston man dead this week.

Rafael Dearmas, 37, was declared dead of a gunshot wound at 11:25 p.m. Monday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office on Wednesday.

Authorities believe the shooting happened at 11:13 p.m., the Coroner's Office said. 

Officers were dispatched at 11:15 p.m. to a Motel 6 at 2058 Savannah Highway, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman. Officers arrived and found the victim inside one of the motel’s rooms.

Dearmas' last name matches that of a woman listed on the suspect section of a police incident report, but police have not yet filed charges in the case, Francis said. Investigators believe the shooting was a domestic incident. 

Further information was not available on Wednesday. 

Gregory Yee contributed to this report. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags