Police are continuing to investigate a shooting at a West Ashley motel that left a Charleston man dead this week.
Rafael Dearmas, 37, was declared dead of a gunshot wound at 11:25 p.m. Monday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office on Wednesday.
Authorities believe the shooting happened at 11:13 p.m., the Coroner's Office said.
Officers were dispatched at 11:15 p.m. to a Motel 6 at 2058 Savannah Highway, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman. Officers arrived and found the victim inside one of the motel’s rooms.
Dearmas' last name matches that of a woman listed on the suspect section of a police incident report, but police have not yet filed charges in the case, Francis said. Investigators believe the shooting was a domestic incident.
Further information was not available on Wednesday.
Gregory Yee contributed to this report.