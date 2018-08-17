The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a 24-year-old man who was killed after a shooting in a Charleston apartment complex late Wednesday night.
Deondrae Frazier, of Charleston, died at Medical University Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds during an incident at the Bridgeview Village apartments on the Charleston peninsula, the Coroner's Office said.
Officers were called about 11 p.m. to reports of gunfire at the apartments, 130 N. Romney St., said Sgt. Patrick McLaughlin, a Charleston Police Department spokesman.
The incident unfolded after the man later identified as Frazier showed up and forced his way into the apartment of a person he knew.
Inside, he fired a gun, striking a 31-year-old North Charleston man who was visiting the home, McLaughlin said.
Frazier was then shot in the torso multiple times.
The wounded 31-year-old victim was hospitalized and no update on his condition was immediately available on Friday.