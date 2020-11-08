Authorities identify Charleston man killed at Dorchester County apartments

Authorities have identified the 18-year-old shot and killed at an apartment complex near Summerville on Saturday afternoon.

Dorchester County deputies responded to The Haven Oaks apartment building on Orangeburg Road after receiving 911 calls about a shooting around 3:23 p.m. Saturday, a Sheriff's Office spokesman said.

Once they arrived, they found Tywon L. Washington of Charleston, who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 5 p.m., according to the Dorchester County coroner.

Deputies have not released any further information about the incident. No suspects have been identified.