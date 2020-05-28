Authorities identify Charleston bicyclist who died in West Ashley accident

A 59-year-old man died Wednesday after a car struck him while he was riding his bicycle on Cosgrove Bridge.

James Burgess of Charleston died at Medical University Hospital about 7 a.m. Wednesday, just two hours after the 5 a.m. accident.

He was publicly identified on Thursday morning by the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

According to Charleston police, a Chrysler Town and Country minivan was traveling northbound in the left lane of the Cosgrove Bridge when it struck Burgess on his bike in the lane of travel.

The collision is under investigation, and no criminal charges have been filed, police said Wednesday. Investigators collected evidence from the scene for several hours.

The death marks the fourth traffic fatality the department has investigated so far in 2020.

"This is a tragic reminder for drivers and pedestrians to share the responsibility of being alert and aware of your surroundings, and for all pedestrians and bicyclists to utilize safe and legal practice when traveling the roadways," according to a statement from the Charleston Police Department.