Authorities identify 3 fatalities from multicar crash on Rivers Avenue

Three people who died in multivehicle collisions on Goose Creek Boulevard and Rivers Avenue have been identified.

The Monday morning crash involved seven vehicles and shut down traffic for nine hours.

Robin Hume, 64, of Summerville, was traveling south on Goose Creek Boulevard in a Ford F-150 when he struck a Nissan Cube. The crash pushed both cars across the median and into incoming northbound traffic.

The Nissan Cube was struck again by a Chevrolet SUV.

Hume's truck continued south in the northbound lanes, entering North Charleston and colliding with several other vehicles on Rivers near Otranto Road.

Hume was pronounced dead at Trident Medical Center at 3:27 p.m.

Mandi McPeak, 31, of Summerville, was driving one of the vehicles that was struck on Rivers Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:42 a.m., the coroner's office said.

The driver of the Nissan Cube struck by Hume's Ford also died after the crashes, Goose Creek police said Monday night. He was identified as John Shamblin, 41, of North Carolina by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office.

Several other people were injured in the collisions, but their conditions have not been disclosed.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash on Rivers Avenue, while Goose Creek police are investigating the fatality on Goose Creek Boulevard.