Authorities identify 24-year-old man fatally shot on Charleston peninsula

Police are searching for the shooter who killed a 24-year-old man Thursday on the Charleston peninsula, near the victim's Romney Street home.
Officers were called to Conroy Street just before 7 p.m., according to a police incident report, where bystanders reported overhearing shots then finding the victim at a parking lot.
First responders rushed man to Medical University Hospital, according to the report, but he died there of his injuries.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified him as Treyvon Chisolm, of Charleston.
It's the 11th homicide Charleston police have begun investigating this year, and the 62nd in the tri-county area, according to records compiled by The Post and Courier.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Charleston police at 843-743-7200.
Gregory Yee contributed to this report.