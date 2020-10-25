Authorities identify 21-year-old fatally shot in downtown Charleston

Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who died a few days after he was shot in downtown Charleston.

Malik Miller, of Charleston, died Friday at 1:10 p.m. in the Medical University Hospital.

He was shot Monday night. Charleston police were called to Beaufain Street around 10:10 p.m. to respond to a shooting. According to an incident report, officers did not find any witnesses of the shooting, but someone saw a man entering a nearby apartment.

When officers checked the apartment, they saw the window was significantly damaged. The door was unlocked, and Miller was on the floor of the kitchen with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Charleston police are investigating the incident. No information has been released on potential suspects.