Authorities identify 2 men killed in plane crash near Mount Pleasant Regional Airport

  • Updated
Blotter

After a night of searching with federal agencies, Mount Pleasant rescuers found what remained of a small plane carrying two people that went missing Thursday night.

The pilot and passenger had died by the time first responders found the wreckage Friday morning, Charleston County Aviation Authority spokesman Spencer Pryor said. 

Late Friday, the Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the victims as Glenn Lamb, 68, and Michael Gigliobianco, 70, both of Myrtle Beach. 

Air traffic controllers lost contact with the Arion Lightning LS-1 about 10:30 p.m., Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said.

The private plane had been flying from Myrtle Beach, where its registered owner lives, to Mount Pleasant Regional Airport, according to flight records. Those records show the plane was on its final approach to the airport when it "impacted wooded terrain."

Mount Pleasant Fire Department first responders found the wreckage in a wooded area just beyond the airport's fence, about a quarter-mile from the runway, Bergen said.

The Coast Guard had launched a boat and helicopter to help search for the plane along the Wando River and connected creeks until calling off the search about 4 a.m., Lt. j.g. Phillip Vanderweit said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the accident.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

