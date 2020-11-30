Authorities identify 15-year-old fatally shot in West Ashley

Authorities have identified the 15-year-old who died after a shooting early Thursday in West Ashley.

Charleston police received a call around 3:50 a.m. Thursday about a victim with a gunshot wound at the Pamilla Parkside Apartments on Ashley River Road.

Mikell McKelvey, of Charleston, was found lying in front of a car. Officers attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at 4 a.m., according to an incident report.

McKelvey was a sophomore at West Ashley High School. He played on the school's football team.

"We ask you to keep his family, his teammates, his classmates, his coaches and his teachers in your prayers. We are all heartbroken over this but will cherish our memories with him," a post from the team's Twitter account states.

Charleston police are investigating. Authorities have not named any suspects or released any further details about the shooting.