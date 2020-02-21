Authorities identify 24-year-old woman slain in North Charleston; shooter still at large

Authorities have identified the 24-year-old woman who was shot and killed in front of a North Charleston apartment Thursday evening.
Elizabeth Aldridge of Charleston died at the scene of the shooting on Pine Ridge Circle shortly after 6 p.m., the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.
The shooter was still at large Friday afternoon.
When North Charleston officers arrived they found Aldridge lying in the door frame of a vehicle. She was bleeding from a gunshot wound and another woman was trying to staunch the blood, according to a police report.
First responders tried to perform CPR, but Aldridge was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses told police they saw a suspect flee, but no detailed description of the person was available Friday. No arrests have been made.