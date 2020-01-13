Authorities have identified a 17-year-old girl who was fatally struck by a train near the North Charleston-Hanahan border last week. 

Bethany Ridenour was killed in the crash on Thursday, according to Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver. 

Officers were called around 10:15 a.m. that day to Hanahan Road and Railroad Avenue after a train conductor reported a possible crash with a pedestrian, said Hanahan Police Department Chief Dennis Turner.

Authorities arrived at the scene and confirmed that a pedestrian was struck and killed, Turner said.

Following Ridenour's death, friends have posted condolence messages on social media. Others gathered at the train tracks where her life ended to leave flowers and mourn, and set up a memorial on Railroad Avenue. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.