Authorities have identified a 17-year-old girl who was fatally struck by a train near the North Charleston-Hanahan border last week.

Bethany Ridenour was killed in the crash on Thursday, according to Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver.

Officers were called around 10:15 a.m. that day to Hanahan Road and Railroad Avenue after a train conductor reported a possible crash with a pedestrian, said Hanahan Police Department Chief Dennis Turner.

Authorities arrived at the scene and confirmed that a pedestrian was struck and killed, Turner said.

Following Ridenour's death, friends have posted condolence messages on social media. Others gathered at the train tracks where her life ended to leave flowers and mourn, and set up a memorial on Railroad Avenue.