The 10-year-old girl shot inside a Hanahan home Saturday has been identified as Cabriya Lucas and an 11-year-old boy has been identified as the suspect, authorities said.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, the Berkeley County coroner said.

No details were released on the suspect who is listed as an unidentified 11-year-old, according to an incident report.

The report did not describe what officers found at the scene or in what way the 11-year-old was being investigated or the relationship to the victim.

Part of the report lists the investigation to include child endangerment.

Authorities said they received a 911 call around 10 p.m. Saturday about a possible shooting at a residence on Robinson Street off Remount Road. Police dispatch told officers that "sounds of a disturbance" could be heard in the background of the call, according to an incident report.

When police arrived, they found Lucas deceased inside the home. The 10-year-old was the victim of a gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s office.

Lucas attended Hanahan Elementary School, according to the Berkeley County School District.

"BCSD and Hanahan Elementary are deeply saddened by the loss of our student. The district sent additional support staff to Hanahan Elementary School this morning for student and teacher support," school district spokesman Brian Troutman said.

"If a parent feels like their child needs additional support, we ask that they please reach out to the Hanahan Elementary School counselor," he said.

Hanahan Police, along with the State Law Enforcement Division, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office, are investigating the case.

"We're working it," said Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner. "We're throwing all our resources at it."

He said investigators were unable to offer any more information.