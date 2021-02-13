Authorities ID 76-year-old woman killed in Hollywood house fire

HOLLYWOOD — A 76-year-old woman has been identified as the victim who was dragged from a house fire early Friday morning.

Ruth Porter, of Hollywood, died before sunrise at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal said.

Firefighters had to douse the flames that filled a Hollywood home before rushing inside to carry Porter from a bedroom. She'd still been breathing at that point, authorities said, but later died.

St. Paul's Fire Chief Larry Garvin said the fire's cause is still under investigation. Two dogs and a cat were also killed, while four people escaped and firefighters rescued a dog.

"They did what they could, but it's tragic news," Garvin said.