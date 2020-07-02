Authorities find body of tow truck driver missing after Don Holt Bridge crash

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office identified a tow truck driver who went missing following a crash Wednesday morning on the Don Holt Bridge that also injured a Charleston County sheriff's deputy.

William Ellis' body was found at 1:44 p.m. Thursday in the water near Daniel Island, said Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver.

He was 45 years old and lived in North Charleston, Oliver said.

According to authorities, the crash happened about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday on the bridge's westbound side.

A sheriff's deputy pulled up to help Ellis, who was assisting a motorist whose vehicle had broken down on the North Charleston side of the span. Shortly after, the driver of a Ford F-350 pulling a trailer crashed into the deputy's Dodge Charger.

The crash slammed the deputy's car into other vehicles, said Cpl. Matt Southern, a S.C. Highway Patrol spokesman.

The deputy, identified as Mike Costanzo, and Ellis were both outside of their vehicles at the time of the crash.

Investigators with the Highway Patrol are still piecing together what happened on the bridge, but it's presumed that Ellis was somehow sent over the edge of the span and into the Cooper River below.

Ellis was missing for more than 24 hours as Marine Patrol units from several agencies searched for his body, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

Costanzo remained hospitalized on Thursday, Antonio said. No update to his condition was available, but authorities on Wednesday said he suffered serious injuries.

Authorities have not released information on the Ford's driver or said whether that person would be charged. Further information on the investigation was not available Thursday night.

An online fundraiser set up by Ellis' daughter, Savasha Lloyd, aims to raise $10,000 for funeral expenses.