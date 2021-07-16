Authorities allege nearly $2M stolen from bank truck was inside job

NORTH CHARLESTON — An armored bank truck heist earlier this year in North Charleston was an inside job that netted the robbers almost $2 million, federal authorities contend in newly filed court documents.

Five men have been indicted in U.S. District Court for South Carolina on charges of bank larceny and conspiracy to commit bank larceny in the truck robbery the morning of Jan. 16.

The defendants are Quantavius “Popeye” Murphy, James Edward Sewell, Anthony “D-Trill” Burge, Thomas “Scoona” Calhoun and Terry “TT” Pollard.

After the robbery, the FBI described the suspects as an armed squad of Folk Nation gang members who emptied the contents of a truck carrying Bank of America funds. A $10,000 reward was posted for Murphy.

A criminal complaint detailing the allegations remains sealed, but a search warrant affidavit filed July 7 reveals new details about the robbery, including allegations that the men absconded with $1.9 million.

North Charleston police officers were dispatched the morning of Jan. 16 for reports a GardaWorld armored truck was robbed near an ATM at 5900 Core Road, the affidavit states.

Sewell, the driver of the truck, initially claimed he did not know the robbers, but after detectives confronted him with inconsistencies in his story, the affidavit says he confessed the robbery was staged.

He claimed in a proffer statement he plotted the robbery with the other defendants through the multimedia messaging application Snapchat, according to the affidavit.

Sewell stopped the truck at the ATM on Core Road, at which point the four other defendants pretended to rob him. To make it look real, Calhoun struck Sewell with a gun before the men loaded up $1.9 million into a Chevrolet Malibu and fled, the affidavit states.

Sewell said the men planned to meet again in Cedartown, Ga., where they all grew up, to split the profits.

FBI agents learned Murphy was spotted in Cedartown with his mother two days after the robbery. His mother told authorities her son had recently purchased a Chevrolet Monte Carlo and gave her a grocery bag full of cash, the affidavit states. He also gave a shoebox of money to a young female relative.

Authorities recovered $130,000 of the money during a search of property belonging to Murphy’s family.

On Jan. 19, Burge was arrested at a gas station in Cedartown. After searching his residence, investigators found money bands that matched those found with Murphy’s family.

All five men were indicted on March 16.

Calhoun and Murphy were arrested in Georgia on March 23. Pollard was arrested in a separate state case the week of March 29.

Authorities sought the search warrant to gain access to the men’s Snapchat accounts.

Murphy, Sewell, Burge and Calhoun pleaded not guilty to the federal charges on May 10. Pollard awaits arraignment in the case.