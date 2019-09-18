The Charleston Police Department needs sweeping reforms to address racial bias, a preliminary version of an ongoing audit has found.

The findings cover nearly every area of the department and highlight several key areas, such as racial disparity in traffic stops and lack of clarity in use of force policy.

Virginia-based firm CNA began work earlier this year looking at five years of data on traffic stops, field contacts, complaints and officer use of force. Of the 46 findings and 67 recommendations, a handful were released Wednesday to Charleston City Council, police and the community. The final audit will be released in October.

In the meantime, police and city leaders say they continue to welcome the scrutiny.

"It's a critical, impartial assessment, and I can't emphasize the relationship with the community enough," said Police Chief Luther Reynolds. "We will continue to engage in embracing the recommendations and making change."

The findings

Researchers with CNA noted that the department has made several key improvements, such as officer recruitment, training and technology, but that it still needs to address several areas "to ensure greater accountability and further improve its relationship with the community."

The audit zeroed in on five main areas:

Traffic stops and field contacts.

Deadly and non-fatal uses of force.

The department's complaint process, both for civilians and from within police ranks.

Community-oriented policing.

Recruitment, hiring, promotion and personnel practices.

The summary and preliminary report say the department lacks clear policies and plans.

Department job descriptions were out of date, and performance evaluations for officers were either not conducted or are not thorough, according to the findings.

Poor data collection is hampering the department's ability to monitor itself and identify issues, and community engagement efforts were found to lack substance, the summary stated.

During a morning presentation to City Council, CNA said it could not dive into the department’s use of force because reports and policy don’t show a clear way to analyze officer’s actions. For example, if three officers are dispatched to an incident and one officer uses his baton, another uses pepper spray and another uses his gun, only one report from one officer is generated, and it isn’t clear which officer used which instrument and on whom. Other departments have each officer fill out a use of force report to show their individual actions.

At a community meeting Wednesday night, CNA researchers told an audience of about 50 that they found 61 percent of officers' use of force occurred against African Americans, the majority being black men. Uses of force occurred against whites at roughly half that rate, researchers said.

Auditors also found racial disparities in traffic stops. Black drivers were twice as likely to be stopped and searched as the average civilian, researchers said.

The demographics of Charleston's police force, as a whole, generally reflect that of the city, but the department's individual teams could be more diverse, auditors found. Auditors also noted that some officers said they did not feel welcome by some members of the department.

Training was also singled out in the presentations. Officers said they wanted more crisis intervention training, according to the summary. The department lacks a training plan, does not evaluate the training that is offered and lacks enough training for supervisors.

Police and city response

Reynolds said the department has already started addressing some of the findings and has made significant progress.

For example, Charleston police training already emphasizes the sanctity of life, and the agency is heavily invested in de-escalation training, he said. The department will be adding a written sanctity of life statement to its policy.

"We are making substantial, tangible, meaningful changes in all five of these areas," Reynolds said.

Ultimately, the chief said, he and his officers want people to have faith in their police department.

At times, the audit process and the scrutiny it has brought have been uncomfortable.

"It doesn't feel good," Reynolds said.

But he and the department remain dedicated to the process and to improving the police force in Charleston, the chief said.

"I want to continue to convey a sense of just how much we care about our communities, how much we want to listen to this audit and (how) we're going to embrace this discussion," Reynolds said.

During the morning meeting, City Council members and Mayor John Tecklenburg gave their initial thoughts on the findings.

Councilman Keith Waring said he was proud that the audit was done.

“Normally we have to have a crisis, a tragedy for this to come out," Waring said. "Our police department, mayor, council, citizenry are trying to be proactive and get the best practice for our officers.”

Councilman Peter Shahid, who leads the the Public Safety Committee, said implementation of the results of the “obviously not sugar-coated report” will be critical.

And Tecklenburg said that he is impressed with the preliminary findings and looks forward to seeing the final report.

“I think some of our policies were a bit unspoken and to put them in the written word and codify them, so to speak, is another takeaway,” Tecklenburg said.

Tecklenburg said when the final report is released, there will be a “more clear delineation” of priorities for the city and police department.

"We acknowledge that disparities exist," the mayor said. "This will give us the tools that we need."

Moving forward

At the community meeting, many residents expressed shock upon hearing about the lack of comprehensive plans and training, as well as the statistics on use of force and traffic stops.

Several asked about accountability and how the city would make sure that as many residents as possible saw the final report.

Tecklenburg promised to do everything in his power, from posting the report on the city's website to disseminating it to pastors to make sure that it is widely read.

Other residents said they've noticed that officers aren't making the intimate connections in communities that they used to because they ride in their patrol cars without getting out of their vehicles much of the time.

After questions from the community, Reynolds said he is committed to making the department a better police force than it was when he first came on the job last year, and assured the community that they will have a hand in ensuring the audit's recommendations are followed through on.

"We will do this with transparency," he said. "We are committed to embracing this."

CNA, which was paid $158,556 for the audit work, will hold two more meetings seeking public input on its preliminary findings. Both will be held on Thursday.

The first will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Bible Way Baptist Church, 2019 Savage Road. The second will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at St. James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Secessionville Road.

The public is also invited to provide any input they have directly to CNA auditors at smatejustice@cna.org.