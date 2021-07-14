ATV popularity in SC spiked during coronavirus pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic raged across the country last year, transforming Americans' homes into makeshift offices, schools and day cares, many families sought out new hobbies to escape the tedium.

Some of them turned to bread-baking or knitting. For others, distraction came from the thrill of power sport vehicles.

A record number of residents filed title applications for all-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, in 2020, according to data from the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, and local dealers said they are struggling to keep power sport vehicles in stock.

"For a lot of people, it's a new thing they've never done," said Josh Riojas, a salesman for Charleston Powersports. "It starts with one, then they get a second one for a family member, and it just kind of grows into a family thing."

The Motorcycle Industry Council reported in February that the sale of power sport vehicle rose substantially in the United States last year.

Sales of off-highway motorcycles, including dirt bikes and trail bikes, rose 46.5 percent year over year, according to the council. Sales of ATVs jumped 33.8 percent over 2019.

"Overall, the industry had a good year under difficult circumstances," said Erik Pritchard, president and CEO of the council. "The COVID-19 pandemic forced all of us to be nimble and to make the changes we needed to survive. In the end, many in the industry saw strong growth, and now our opportunity is to keep all of these new riders riding and to inspire even more people to join us on two, three and four wheels."

Interest also spiked in South Carolina, according to DMV data.

The number of titled ATVs in the state increased nearly 54 percent from 2019 to 2020, rising from 4,845 vehicles in 2019 to 7,446 in 2020.

By comparison, the number of titled ATVs increased on average only 9.8 percent annually from 2015 to 2019.

Title information provides only a snapshot of total ATV ownership in South Carolina, however. While an ATV owner may title their vehicle to prove ownership, it is not a requirement in the state.

Riojas said he was not surprised by the numbers. In the early days of the pandemic, he said Charleston Powersports sold maybe five ATVs a week. Toward the peak, they were selling 10 a day, when the vehicles were in stock.

He said a current shortage of the vehicles has driven demand even more.

"Short supply has created more of an urgency for people, so it hasn't slowed down," Riojas said.

Parker Campbell, a salesman at Velocity Powersports in the Ladson area outside Goose Creek, said during the pandemic, his store sold 180 to 260 power sport vehicles a month.

"COVID was like the oasis in the desert," he said. "There were all these animals coming to drink at the pond, right? I mean, everyone's coming in wanting to buy something, wanting to get a new toy."

The shortage has forced his staff to scramble to try to find vehicles for customers.

"It's really hard to get our hands on anything," Campbell said.

While riding a power sport vehicles can be thrilling, they can pose a danger for those who fail to follow proper safety precautions.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which tracks ATV-related deaths, South Carolina recorded 106 such fatalities from 2009 to 2018, the most recent year for which data is available.

Trooper Nick Pye, spokesman for the S.C. Highway Patrol's Troop 6, said the department also sometimes has to contend with ATV riders on public roads, which is prohibited in South Carolina.

ATVs are not designed to be driven on paved surfaces, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which can make them difficult to control and at risk for overturning.

"Most of the time, our encounters with them are on back, secondary roads, and they aren't equipped with lights, no tags or different things like that," Pye said.

Besides being dangerous, ATVs on public roads can be a nuisance for neighbors.

In March, homeowners along County Line Road between Charleston and Dorchester counties complained that dirt bike and ATV riders were damaging the unpaved road, causing it to become impassable during flooding.

Residents in the North Area have also noticed an uptick in dirt bikes and ATVs on public streets. They also appear on sidewalks, road shoulders and on the railroad rights of way.