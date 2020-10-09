Attorneys withdraw motion for injunction in Charleston juvenile lockup lawsuit

Attorneys for an advocacy group suing the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and county school district over conditions at the county's juvenile detention center have withdrawn a request for a judge to intervene on improving conditions.

The group, Protection and Advocacy for People with Disabilities, Inc., filed the lawsuit in federal court in July and asked for an injunction that would force officials to drastically improve conditions for the children.

In September, federal prosecutors weighed in, filing a statement with the court stating conditions similar to those alleged in the lawsuit have been found unconstitutional by other courts.

In March, the Post and Courier published an investigation of the juvenile lockup, which is located on Headquarters Road off Leeds Avenue in North Charleston. The paper found in its March report that children ages 11 to 16 — none of them convicted of a crime — often spent up to 24 hours a day in cramped cells with little time for recreation and virtually no time outdoors or for education.

But the juveniles have since been moved into the adult jail, located nearby off of Leeds, which has better conditions.

In Friday's filing, attorneys for the advocacy group noted the move and said officials have taken steps to change practices and "represent that they are in the process of revising certain policies," that were of concern.

Because of these changes, the original motion was rendered "partially moot."

While withdrawing the original motion for preliminary injunction, attorneys left the door open for future action.

"(Protection and Advocacy) remains very concerned about the culture and practices at the (juvenile detention center), and it will continue to pursue this action to ensure the children housed at the new facility are provided constitutionally required treatment and services," according to the filing.

The group's attorneys, who could not be reached, went on to say they reserve the right to file a new motion for preliminary relief if evidence is found of unconstitutional practices.

Robin Jackson, an attorney representing the Sheriff's Office, called the case a politically motivated "cheap shot."

"It was filed right before an election to discredit Sheriff (Al) Cannon in favor of his opponent," Jackson said.

Cannon, a Republican, is running against Kristin Graziano, a Democrat and former deputy. They will face off Nov. 3.

The attorney said the plaintiff wasn't asking for money for the juveniles but for attorneys' fees.