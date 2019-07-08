EDGEFIELD — In a visit to South Carolina today, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said to expect the administration will present a legal path work-around that will allow a question on citizenship to be added to the 2020 Census.
Speaking to reporters after visiting a federal prison, Barr said “I think over the next day or two you’ll see what approach we’re taking and I think it does provide a pathway for getting the question on the Census.”
He did not provide immediate details.
During his visit Monday, Barr also expressed little concern for the pending testimony of former special counsel Robert Mueller before federal lawmakers next week on his investigation into U.S. election interference by Russian nationals.
Barr’s remarks came as he toured Edgefield Federal Correctional Institution along with South Carolina Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott to tout a piece of criminal justice reform legislation, called the First Step Act, signed by President Donald Trump in December.
The Supreme Court ruled in June that the Trump administration could not include the citizenship question. The government has already started to print the questionnaire without it, according to Associated Press reports.
But the Trump administration has not given up.
Barr said he has been “in constant discussions with the president” since the High Court’s decision came down, discussing options.
Sunday the AP reported Justice Department changes to the legal team fighting for the question's inclusion. The agency is expected to file court papers Monday that show a new team of lawyers taking over.
An administration official told the Associated Press the new legal team may find it easier to argue the administration's new position.
The Trump administration has argued that the question was being added to aid in enforcing the Voting Rights Act, which protects minority voters' access to the ballot box, the Associated Press reports. But Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court's four more liberal members in last month's decision, saying the administration's justification for the question "seems to have been contrived."
The U.S. Census Bureau's own experts have said a citizenship question would discourage immigrants from participating in the survey and result in a less accurate census that would redistribute money and political power away from Democratic-led cities where immigrants tend to cluster to whiter, rural areas where Republicans do well.
In relation to Mueller, Barr said he was "disappointed to see him subpoenaed," after Mueller had expressed reluctance to testify. Barr said he doesn't think the testimony serves a purpose after the former special counsel said he would stick to the content of his original report.
“It seems to me the only reason for doing that is to create some kind of public spectacle,” Barr said. “If (Mueller) decides he doesn’t want to be subjected to that the DOJ will certainly back that.”
To the purpose of his visit to the Palmetto State, Barr told reporters the Justice Department will roll out the signature assessment tool prescribed by the First Steps Act on July 19, two days after Mueller's testimony.
The tool will be used in measuring inmates' eligibility for earlier release from prison under the reform legislation. It will take into account "good time," giving inmates more credit for a clean disciplinary record and for participation in rehabilitation programs, like work readiness, while incarcerated.
Check back with this developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.